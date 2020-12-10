Here's Why The 11th Of December Is The Day Majority Of Couples Break Up

Honestly of all the days in the year to cut someone loose, why two weeks before Christmas?

Well, The Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi spoke to Australia’s favourite relationship specialist, Dr Lurve who explained why the 11th of December is the most common day of the year for breakups!

She also shared some advice to couples who are on the rocks who might be contemplating a breakup...

Take a listen below to find out:

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.