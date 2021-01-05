Abbie Chatfield Shares An Important Message To Body-Shamers & After Being Trolled Yet Again

Just when you thought we all had moved on from 2020 and progressed into the year 2021, some people still think it's ok to online troll...

Well, all we can say is thank the heavens for this icon, Abbie Chatfield.

The former Bachelor star, now turned Aussie adventurer on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has once again been the victim of online trolling.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a series of hateful and body-shaming comments she received via Twitter over her boobs during the first episode of the new season of I'm A Celeb.

Whilst her images seem to have a laugh back at the trolls, the message is clear, "Me @ all of the people on Twitter last night mad about my b00bz. I was about to be forced to have the glorious things in a t-shirt for 3 weeks, I had to get them out while I could," she wrote.

"Let’s stop telling women that they are merely sexual objects and then punishing them when they conform to that ideal!! The dress fits that way because I commit the sin of LIKING MY BODY," she concluded.

Honestly, say it louder to the people in the back!

So, for a lack of better words, why don't we all follow the dear guidance of our Prime Minister Scomo and just 'stop it'.

