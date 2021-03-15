Here's Why Beyonce & Jay-Z BYO'd Their Own Champagne To The Grammys

The Grammy Awards for 2021 are officially done and dusted, but here's one story we bet you didn't know!

Hollywood Reporter Dean McCarthy took The Hit Network's Tim & Jess through the highlights of yesterday's Grammy Awards and as it turns out, Beyonce and Jay-Z actually ended up BYOing their own drinks!

Take a listen below to find out why:

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download LiSTNR to enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!