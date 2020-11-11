Here's Who We Think Should Take Over Johnny Depp's Grindelwald For Fantastic Beasts 3

As you might have already heard, Johnny Depp was recently forced to stand down from his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beats 3, which just so happened to come after he lost a libel case against a British tabloid for labelling him as a "wife beater".

This has instigated plenty of speculation as to who could possibly fill the giant shoes of Depp for the third instalment of the franchise.

So, we have gone ahead and collated a list of actors rumoured to be taking over the role of Grindelwald and there are some very worthy candidates at play.

5. Alexander Skarsgård

CinemaBlend

The heart throb is no stranger to dark, eery characters having played vampire Eric Northman in HBO series True Blood and more recently, Randall Flagg in the remake of Stephen King's post-apocalyptic novel The Stand.

4. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

The Daily Beast

You might recognise this blonde beauty as loveable antagonist Jaime Lannister from HBO's Game of Thrones. This one might seem a bit random, but I can definitely picture the sword-wielding soldier ditching the armour to become a wand-wielding Wizard.

3. Colin Farrell

Comicbook.com

Now we don't want you to get your hopes too high about this one, but many fans were disappointed when Colin Farrell transformed into a rather intense looking Johnny Depp in the first film, after his character was revealed to be Grindelwald disguised as Auror Percival Graves. Fans are now calling for the actor be brought back, but from what we've heard, Farrell is currently pretty busy filming The Batman, where he stars as The Penguin.

2. Cillian Murphy

The Times

Cillian is unbelievably versatile in his acting abilities, having played the psychopathic Dr. Jonathan Crane a.k.a The Scarecrow in Christopher Nolan's Batman, as well as a super creepy killer in Red Eye and of course, the charming yet dangerous Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders, Cillian is no stranger to menacing roles. If his piercing blue eyes aren't enough to land him the role, his track record for notoriously dark characters would surely make him a decent candidate for Grindelwald.

1. Mads Mikkelsen

Esquire

Mads is currently the front runner for the role, with whispers that Warner Bros. is already discussing the actor for the part. Mads is well-known for playing fantastically terrifying roles including the articulate and refined psychiatrist Hannibal Lector and terrorist banker Le Chiffre in James Bond:Casino Royal.

It's going to be difficult to replace the multifaceted Depp, but I feel as though we have a very talented pool of actors who will more than likely nail the wicked Grindelwald.

Who would you choose?

Catch up on the latest in Hit Entertainment news below...

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.