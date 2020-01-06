Here’s Who Entered The ‘I’m A Celebrity’ Jungle Last Night

The new season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! kicked off last night on Network Ten with nine stars entering the South African jungle!

So, just who is on this season?

Charlotte Crosby

Most well known for: starring on UK reality shows Geordie Show, Ex On The Beach and winning Celebrity Big Brother.

Tanya Hennessy

Most well known for: being a member of the Hit Network family! Last year, Tanya said goodbye to radio after nine years with us, most recently as a member of our Weekend Breakfast Show. After wracking up a huge online following, authoring a best-selling book and launching her own make-up line, we cannot wait to see how Tanya goes in the jungle!

Dilruk Jayasinha

The comedian is most well known for his role as Ashan on the hit show, Utopia, as well as his appearances on a shows like Have You Been Paying Attention and Celebrity Name Game.

Ryan Gallagher

Most well known for: appearing on Married At First Sight where his TV wife, Davina Rankin, had a fling with another groom, Dean Wells.

Miguel Maestre

Then celebrity chef is most well known for his role co-hosting lifestyle show The Living Room.

Rhonda Burchmore

Most well known for: her lengthy career in the Australian theatre industry, starring in shows like Mamma Mia! and Guys and Dolls.

Tom Williams

Most well known for: his long-time role as Seven Sport presenter and former gig co-hosting The Daily Edition.

Erin Barnett

Most well known for: appearing on the first season of Love Island Australia.

Myf Warhurst

Most well known for: appearing in hit music quiz show Spicks and Specks, and now, hosting the Eurovision Song Contest.

Nikki Osborne

The comedian is most well known for her role hosting last night series, Quizmania.

Did you watch last night's episode? Who are you loving so far?

