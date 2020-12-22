It's Official, Here's Which Wines You Should Be Drinking Based On Your Star Sign

As if we needed another reason to have a bevy, we find out that there is actual science behind which wines we should be drinking based on our star signs!

According to Astro Vino, the wine pairing works off a characteristic matrix they developed which even changes seasonally so that there is always something new and relevant for each sign!

They also specifically look for unique, small-batch wines from Australian producers to add a little extra touch to each pairing and they ship nationally.

The vine choices include a variety of red, white, rosé and even pet nat options for each of the twelve signs of the Zodiac with each specifically hand-picked based on a personality profile for each sign and distilled a flavour profile to match, thus providing the ultimate pairing that’s cosmically aligned.

Not to mention, each vino comes in one of these personally wrapped gift boxes with cards describing the sign, a tasting note for the wine and why they’re a match.

It's honestly a match made in the heavens!

To check out the latest vinos and astrology pairings head here, we know what we'll be ordering for our next night in!

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.