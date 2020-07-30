Here's Where You Can Grab Yourself A Free Tat With Your Next Marg

Look if there's one thing quarantine has taught us, it is that there is no wrong time to start drinking...

So, if you are looking for the perfect excuse to head on out and grab a cold one (or two) this is it!

The legends at Caballitos are doing Nacho Typical Thursdays which is their latest event where once a month they will be bringing something new (and a little wild) to the table.

Think mariachi bands, pole dancing, tequila tastings, piñata parties and free tattoos every other month.

Yep, every second month, live tattoo artist Sheridin Byfield from The Tatt Shop in Northbridge will be inking people up with one of five signature Caballitos flash tattoos.

Think cacti, margaritas, tacos, sombreros and even a Caballito aka a little horse for those of you who don't know Spanish.

The only catch is you need to spend a minimum of $50 and voila, you score yourself a free tatt.

If tatts aren't really your thing there are also plenty of other reasons to get on down including $15 frozen margs and $5 schooners to $5 tacos and $15 snack packs!

Kicking off on Thursday 13 August, Nacho Typical Thursdays will then run on the first Thursday of every month.

The theme will be announced on their socials each month so stay tuned here!.

