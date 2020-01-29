Here's Where You Can Get Yourself Unlimited Pizza And Personalised Prosecco

This could possibly the best summer send-off we have seen yet!

We are talking, unlimited pizza, a drink on arrival and a three-hour “pimp your prosecco” drink package customised by non-other then yourself!

Honestly, who knew that was even a thing?

Oh, and did we forget to mention you also get to DIY your own pot plant whilst listening to live music under the summer sun?

And no, trust us this party is not too good to be true!

Undercover Events are hosting this brunch on the 23rd February at a yet to be revealed location.

We have no doubts that if it is anything like we have seen from them before it will be a marvellous boho themed extravaganza on a beach or on a lush lawn somewhere in beautiful SA with none other then good vibes.

Your 4-hour secret soirée ticket includes:

Arrival/ welcome drink

Three-hour "pimp your prosecco" drinks package from Vintage Caravan's Bar - choose to have your drink simple or be adventurous & pick a mix-in when you order!

- choose to have your drink simple or be adventurous & pick a mix-in when you order! UNLIMITED fresh wood oven pizza from Pizzalino - Four flavours will be available to choose from

- Four flavours will be available to choose from Creating your own pot plant art - yours to take home at the end of the session!

Acoustic sounds by a local Adelaide artist

Two prizes to be given away on the day

A variety of market stalls available to purchase gifts or splurge on yourself!! (all stalls have tap-and-go)

Good vibes, fun times & new friendships

All the supplies and equipment you'll need; including 1x terracotta pot, paints, markers & brushes

But be warned, previous events by these boho event legends have sold out almost immediately so make sure you don't miss out, call the squad and get your tickets before they sell out!

Head on over here for more ticket info.

