Here's Where The Kids Can Meet Spongebob These School Holidays!

Thanks to Nickeloedeon, SpongeBob is teaming up with our Black Thunders to celebrate 20 years of SpongeBob SquarePants the show!

These school holidays, your favourite sea-sponge will be hitting the below locations with plenty of goodies up for grabs.

Toombul Shopping Centre – Tuesday 24th Sep

10am – 11.30am

Riverlink Ipswich – Wednesday 25th Sep

10am – 11.30am

Telstra Chermside – Saturday 28th (grand reopening – next to Big W)

12pm – 1pm

Osher Explains How Lindsay Lohan Is Gonna Guess Anyone On The Masked Singer

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.