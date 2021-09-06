Here's What Your Sleeping Position Says About Your Health!

This morning, the Hit Network's Fifi, Fev & Nick spoke about sleeping positions and what they say about you!

They all spoke about what sleeping positions fits them and what could happen to your body if you sleep a certain way!

Do any of these sound like you?

Missed the chat? Here's what we found out about Fifi, Fev & Nick's sleeping positions:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!