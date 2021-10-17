Here's What You Need To Know About The New Freedoms Added In New South Wales

New South Wales has reached the 80% double jabbed population rate sooner than expected, unlocking extra freedoms for residents.

Those freedoms include dancing inside pubs, drinking whilst standing, nightclubs reopening (no dancing just yet), fully vaccinated people need no longer need to wear a face mask inside the office and up to twenty people can gather inside a home.

For full details, check the Service NSW website.

Meanwhile, 150,000 students will return to classrooms including kindergarten, Year 1 and Year 12.

It will be a bit different to school as we know it though. Teachers returning must be fully vaccinated, mask-wearing at all times, ventilation measures are in place, no mixing or mingling or extra visitors on site.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.