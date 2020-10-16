Here's What You Can Watch On Streaming Services This Weekend!

It's the WEEKEND, woooo! This also means that if you find yourself at home or just want to have a date with your TV, it's time to crack out the latest movies and shows.

Since you liked last week's list and the list before that, I thought I would once again update you on the latest and greatest recommendations from my colleagues...and myself, of course.

We're OVER aimlessly scrolling through the categories, so we're making it easy on you here. Don't say we don't love ya.

Want to know what to watch this weekend? Find out here:

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.