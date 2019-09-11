Here’s What You Can’t Miss At Brisbane Festival!

The Brisbane Festival is in full swing, with lots happening we thought we'd give you the run down so you don't miss out on anything!!

 With an array of activities including music, lights and lots more check it out below:

MUSIC

  • Riverstage Music
    • City and Colour 28 SEPT, Riverstage
  • Blanc de Blanc
    • Blanc de Blanc Encore 6-28 SEPT (Tues-Sun) - The Courier-Mail Spiegeltent
      Brisbane’s biggest party returns!
  • Cabaret
    • Swing on This 7-11 SEPT, The Courier-Mail Spiegeltent
    • Trevor AshleyinDouble D's: Two Decades of Divadom13 SEPT, Concert Hall - QPAC

COMEDY

  • John Safran 11-14 SEPT, Cremorne Theatre, QPAC
  • Cal Wilson - Gifted Underachiever 18-21 SEPT, Cremorne Theatre, QPAC
  • Anne Edmonds - What's Wrong With You? 18-21 SEPT, Cremorne Theatre, QPAC
  • Sam Simmons11-12 SEPT, The Tivoli

FIREWORKS/LIGHTS

  • Lights:
    • Fire Gardens11-14 SEPT, City Botanic Gardens
    • Invisible Cities 24-28 SEPT, Yeerongpilly
    • River of Light (FREE) 6-28 SEPT (Tues-Sun),Treasury Brisbane Arcadia
    •  Sunsuper Riverfire (FREE) 28 SEPT,Treasury Brisbane Arcadia
  • Fireworks:
    • Sunsuper Riverfire (FREE)  28 SEPT,Treasury Brisbane Arcadia

FAMILY FUN

  • There’s inspiring circus at QPAC;
  • Rock-royalty Regurgitator and ARIA Award-winning musician Dan Sultan will serve up a sugar-soaked sets especially for kids;
  • The award winning, side-splitting Trash Test Dummies are back
  • Those that dare can get lost in the maze of 1000 Doors!
  • + many more adventures

 For tickets and more details, click here

Revel this September with Brisbane Festival! Tickets are on sale now – see the full program and Book now at  www.brisbanefestival.com.au 

