Here’s What You Can’t Miss At Brisbane Festival!

The Brisbane Festival is in full swing, with lots happening we thought we'd give you the run down so you don't miss out on anything!!

With an array of activities including music, lights and lots more check it out below:



MUSIC

Riverstage Music City and Colour 28 SEPT, Riverstage

Blanc de Blanc Blanc de Blanc Encore 6-28 SEPT (Tues-Sun) - The Courier-Mail Spiegeltent

Brisbane’s biggest party returns!



Cabaret Swing on This 7-11 SEPT, The Courier-Mail Spiegeltent Trevor AshleyinDouble D's: Two Decades of Divadom13 SEPT, Concert Hall - QPAC



COMEDY

John Safran 11-14 SEPT, Cremorne Theatre, QPAC

Cal Wilson - Gifted Underachiever 18-21 SEPT, Cremorne Theatre, QPAC



Anne Edmonds - What's Wrong With You? 18-21 SEPT, Cremorne Theatre, QPAC



Sam Simmons11-12 SEPT, The Tivoli

FIREWORKS/LIGHTS

Lights: Fire Gardens 11-14 SEPT, City Botanic Gardens Invisible Cities 24-28 SEPT, Yeerongpilly River of Light (FREE) 6-28 SEPT (Tues-Sun),Treasury Brisbane Arcadia Sunsuper Riverfire (FREE) 28 SEPT,Treasury Brisbane Arcadia

Fireworks: Sunsuper Riverfire (FREE) 28 SEPT ,Treasury Brisbane Arcadia



FAMILY FUN

There’s inspiring circus at QPAC;

Rock-royalty Regurgitator and ARIA Award-winning musician Dan Sultan will serve up a sugar-soaked sets especially for kids;

and ARIA Award-winning musician will serve up a sugar-soaked sets especially for kids; The award winning, side-splitting Trash Test Dummies are back

are back Those that dare can get lost in the maze of 1000 Doors!

+ many more adventures

For tickets and more details, click here!

Revel this September with Brisbane Festival! Tickets are on sale now – see the full program and Book now at www.brisbanefestival.com.au

