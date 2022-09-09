Here's What Will Happen To 'The Crown' After The Queen's Passing
The creator has spoken out
After the sad news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, many fans have been left wondering what will happen with the popular show that details the lives of the British Royal Family, The Crown.
The creator of the show has commented and we have all of the details below.
Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, about what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: