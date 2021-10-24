Here's What We Know About Wolf Creek 3!

This morning, the Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi were joined by Aussie actor John Jarratt from Wolf Creek to chat about the film, the iconic laugh and playing Mick Taylor.

Halloween is less than a week away, so who better to chat to than John! Mick Taylor definitely needs to be added to the list of iconic Halloween characters.

Cliffo & Gabi chat about his time on McLeod's Daughters to Wolf Creek, his evil laugh as Mick Taylor and we found out about Wolf Creek 3!

Missed the chat? Here's what John Jarratt had to say about Wolf Creek!

