Here's What We Know About The MAFS Intruders

There's no doubt that MAFS have ramped up the drama this year, especially with the famous toothbrush saga of 2020 - that will go down in history.

But, with a season of MAFS comes intruders! We've put our detective hats on to do some digging on who we can expect to be walking down the MAFS aisle:

Elizabeth Sobinoff

We've seen the ads & we.are.READY! After being cheated on by her MAFS husband last year, Lizzie is back for another chance at love. It really can't come quick enough.

Seb Guilhaus

Introducing the man set to be Lizzie's husband - Seb! What we know about him so far is he's a personal trainer & his Instagram bio says he's "Eccentric. Kind-hearted. Empathetic" - could he be the one for Lizzie? All signs are pointing to YES because they've recently & conveniently been snapped in the exact.same.locations! Fingers crossed!

Kasey Osborne

Singer & performer Kasey (KC) is the next intruder to walk down the aisle! She was also set to appear on Australian Jersey Shore spinoff, The Shire in 2012. We've also found that she runs her own dance class, Kc-You Got This. She also has videos performing at famous LA dance studio, Playground LA. We can't wait to see her in action!

Drew Brauer

New groom, Drew, seems to be quite the businessman! His LinkedIn says: I am a professional musician, actor, model and founder/chairperson of KICK ON suicide prevention charity which promotes positive mental health through public events, education, music, clothing, and a number of community based projects targeting "At Risk" groups. He might just be the perfect match for performer, Kasey! We can't wait to see this pair match up!

It's safe to say, we cannot WAIT for the intruders to make their mark on the experiment!

Want all the juicy MAFS goss? We have it ALL here: