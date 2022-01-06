Here's What We Know About The Kardashians New Show

The Kardashians are NOT done with us yet! With 20 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians under their belt, they're giving us a brand new show this year.

We've done some digging to find out all the details on the new show, including the name, what it will be about, the teaser for the show and where you'll be able to watch it in Australia.

What's the name going to be?

Well, they're keeping it pretty simple. *Drumroll* they're calling it...The Kardashians.

What's it about?

We know it's going to show "a different side" to the family, as Kim Kardashian has previously said. We are also set to see more about their businesses and Kim's road to becoming a lawyer.

In Disney's Upfront's in early 2021, Kris Jenner spoke about what fans can expect.

"This is the next chapter. In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are,” she said.

Here's the first teaser:

Who will be in the show?

Expect Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and Kris. We also know the 'Lord' himself, Scott Disick will be returning, and we have a feeling Kourtney's fiancée, Blink-182's Travis Barker will be included too.

When will it be available to watch?

Ok so, we don't have a date. But we know it will be happening in 2022! Khloé told Ellen back in October, "I think in a few months, either end of January, early February…really fast."

Where can we watch it in Australia?

We're not missing out one bit in Australia! We'll be able to stream it on Disney+.

Khloe has spoken about how the faster turnaround will be better.

"We’re streaming so we get to have a much quicker turnaround than previously. We’re really excited,” she said.

We're SO ready for this new series with our favourite reality TV family!

