Here's What We Know About The Bachelor Intruder, Kaitlyn Hoppe

If you watched The Bachelor last night, you would've seen that we've already been introduced to an intruder...who arrived in a wedding dress!

You see, it was the photoshoot group date (which always happens) and some of the women got the short end of the stick when taking pics with Lockie (Steph, you poor thing).

While they thought they were competing for a one-on-one shoot, little did they know there was another contender...

Introducing Kaitlyn Hoppe, the brand new woman to enter The Bachelor mansion...and the rest of the women were nooooot happy!

So, who is Kaitlyn? This is what we've found out about our first intruder of The Bachelor:

