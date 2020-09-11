Here's What We Know About Paris Hilton's Documentary, 'This Is Paris'

We're only days away from Paris Hilton's YouTube Original documentary, This Is Paris, which follows the socialite, businesswoman and actress as she reveals intimate stories and never-before-heard details about her life.

But, it's not what you think. Paris Hilton dives in deep at the trauma she lives with after being sent to a boarding school for troubled teens, where she was physically, emotionally and mentally abused for the 11 months she was there.

If you need to speak to someone, you can call 1800 RESPECT or Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Want to know more about what to expect from This Is Paris? Find out here:

Want more celeb news? Find out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts