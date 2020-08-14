Here's What We Know About More Twilight Books Being Planned

It wasn't too long ago that Twilight author, Stephanie Meyer released the much-anticipated book, Midnight Sun, a version of Twilight from Edward's perspective.

But, it seems like it's not all over just yet...because apparently there's going to be MORE Twilight books released, so it will literally never die.

And look, Midnight Sun sold over 1 million copies in its first week, so the hunger is still alive!

We've done some digging and here's what we know about future Twilight books and how many are coming:

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.