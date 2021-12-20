Here's What We Know About Firefly Lane Season 2

Loved Firefly Lane? Of course you did! We're so happy that Netflix is giving us a second season starring our faves, Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke.

"Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke will reprise their roles as lifelong best friends facing the ultimate test of their friendship and the path to sustain the other relationships in their lives," Netflix said.

We know the show will follow on from season 1, which is about: "Tully and Kate meet as young girls on Firefly Lane and become inseparable friends throughout 30 years of ups and downs."

But, one of the biggest things we're wondering is if Johnny Ryan (Ben Lawson) will return after we saw him caught in the middle of a bomb going off in Iraq.

We also need to know what happens between Tully and Kate. They are SO many unanswered questions!

What we do know is Firefly Lane season 2 is officially in production will be coming back to Netflix in 2022!

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!