Here's What We Can Expect From Network 10 In 2022!

Your favourite Network 10 shows are coming back in 2022! 10 ViacomCBS have revealed what we can expect in their Upfronts over the next year, and it's looking good.

Making a return are fan faves MasterChef Australia, I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, Australian Survivor, The Masked Singer, The Project, Gogglebox Australia and Have You Been Paying Attention.

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette Australia will also be making a return in 2022, as well as The Amazing Race Australia, The Dog House Australia and The Living Room.

We will also be treated to some brand new shows like Hunted Australia, Would I Lie To You? Australia, and First Dates Australia will be jumping ship to Network 10 in 2022.

Some of our favourites will also be putting a spin on things, with Australian Survivor: Blood v Water, where players will compete in pairs. Adding a further level of intrigue, each pair is bound by blood: identical twins, married couples, in-laws, siblings and cousins. Survivor is ultimately an individual game, so what happens when you play bound to another player? Is it possible to betray the ones you love?

As for MasterChef, they're bringing Foodies vs Favourites, which will see 12 fresh-faced foodies face off against a dozen of the best chefs ever seen in the MasterChef kitchen, including Alvin Quah, Sarah Todd, Michael Weldon and the OG kitchen queen herself, Julie Goodwin. Once again, the action will unfold under the keen eye of judges Melissa Leong, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen.

From all corners of the globe there are new seasons of Ambulance UK, The Dog House, NCIS, Bull, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, Jamie Oliver and The Graham Norton Show.

On 10 Bold, there are plenty of fan favourites returning for the new year – shows like Star Trek: Discovery, Law & Order: SVU, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Blue Bloods and Bull.

10 Peach will see Ramsay Street’s Neighbours, the lovable geeks of The Big Bang Theory, Mom’s dysfunctional family or your besties from Seinfeld and Friends.

Finally, over on 10 Shake, it’s sitcoms, romcoms, stand-up comedy and everything in between.

Expect shows like PAW Patrol, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Blue’s Clues & You!, The Loud House, The Thundermans and Game Shakers. As well as The Office US, South Park, Workaholics, Catfish, Comedy Central Roasts, Comedy Central Stand Up and a heap of Aussie stand up specials will have grown-ups laughing like lunatics.

We're so ready for 2022!

