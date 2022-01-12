Here's What To Expect From 'The Voice Generations' Hitting Channel 7 This Month!
For one week only
In a global-first, The Voice Generations will be hitting our TV screens for one week only, featuring superstar coaches Keith Urban, Rita Ora, Guy Sebastian and Jessica Mauboy!
The Voice Generations sees the nation’s greatest voices from each generation come together to perform in The Voice arena. Expect show-stopping performances, tears and triumphs as the power of music connects generations like never before.
We'll see talented families, friends, neighbours and students and teachers team up for this special edition. There will be Blind Auditions, Battles and more to claim the top spot in The Voice Generations Grand Finale.
Don't miss The Voice Generations, arriving on Channel 7 and 7plus on January 31!
