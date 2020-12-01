Here's What The Stars Of Your Favourite Throwback Christmas Movies Are Doing Now
Every year as December rolls around, we each indulge in the classic Christmas films that hold a piece of our hearts during the most wonderful time of the year.
But just as we get older and wiser each year, so do the familiar on-screen faces.
Here's what the stars of your favourite throwback Christmas movies are up to now...
Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Love Actually)
After stealing our hearts as the adorable Sam in Love Actually, the English actor played a number of successful roles including Jojen Reed (Game of Thrones) and Newt (The Maze Runner film series). More recently, Sangster appeared in the Netflix miniseries The Queen's Gambit as Benny.
Taylor Momsen (How The Grinch Stole Christmas)
The sweet Cindy Lou actress went on to play Jenny Humphrey in Gossip Girl before moving into the music industry with rock band The Pretty Reckless in 2009.
Margaret O’Brien (Meet Me In St. Louis)
Having earned herself an Academy Award for Outstanding Child Actress as Tootie in Meet Me in St. Louis, Margaret is still acting in movies and television to this day at almost 84 years old.
Liliana Mumy (The Santa Clause 2)
In addition to her role as Lucy Miller in two of The Santa Clause films, Liliana is best known as Jessica Baker in two Cheaper by the Dozen movies. She continues to work in the film and television industry.
Paige Tamada (The Santa Clause)
The cutest elf we ever did see, with the perfect recipe for hot cocoa. Paige started acting at just six years old, making appearances in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Mad City, and more. However, she retired from film at the turn of the century and reportedly later graduated from U.C. Berkeley, now working in the retail industry.
Mara Wilson (Miracle On 34th Street)
Mara made appearances in a number of well-known films as a child, including Mrs. Doubtfire and Matilda. Now, she works as a writer. Her play Sheeple was produced in 2013 for the New York International Fringe Festival, and her book Where Am I Now?: True Stories of Girlhood and Accidental Fame was published in 2016.
Jonathan Taylor Thomas (I'll Be Home For Christmas)
Jonathan is best known for portraying Randy Taylor on Home Improvement. He also voiced young Simba in Disney's The Lion King (1994), and had a recurring role as John Baker in the sitcom Last Man Standing.
Jessica Biel (I'll Be Home For Christmas)
Biel continues to be successful in her acting career, best known for her roles in 7th Heaven (1996-2006), The Rules of Attraction (2002), I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007), Valentine's Day (2010), and Hitchcock (2012). In 2017, she executive produced and starred in The Sinner, for which she received nominations for a Golden Globe and Emmy Award. She married singer Justin Timberlake in 2012.
Daniel Tay (Elf)
Tay's acting debut in Elf at the age of 11 certainly set the bar high. The same year, he appeared in American Splendor as young Harvey Pekar, with other roles including Max in Artie Lange's Beer League, and young Bobby in Brooklyn Rules. He also did some voice acting as the titular character in Doogal. However, Tay has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since and it's unclear what he's getting up to these days.
David Krumholtz (The Santa Clause)
David continues to work as an actor, having appeared in a number of film and television roles including Charlie Eppes in the CBS series Numb3rs (2005-2010), Michael Eckman in 10 Things I Hate About You (1999), This Is The End (2013), Sausage Party (2016), and Wonder Wheel (2017). This year, he began releasing rap music with the group Hemogoblin under the name Beengod Stillgod.
Peter Billingsley (A Christmas Story)
Arguably the cutest Christmas role ever, Peter starred in A Christmas Story in 1983. Since then, he's continued in the industry as an actor, director and producer, appearing in a number of film and television roles including Elf, Iron Man, Four Christmases, The Break-Up, Couples Retreat, and more. Peter is currently involved in the 2020 docuseries Challenger: The Final Flight.
