Here's What The Stars Of Your Favourite Throwback Christmas Movies Are Doing Now

Jonathan Taylor Thomas (I'll Be Home For Christmas)

Jonathan is best known for portraying Randy Taylor on Home Improvement. He also voiced young Simba in Disney's The Lion King (1994), and had a recurring role as John Baker in the sitcom Last Man Standing.

Jessica Biel (I'll Be Home For Christmas)

Biel continues to be successful in her acting career, best known for her roles in 7th Heaven (1996-2006), The Rules of Attraction (2002), I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007), Valentine's Day (2010), and Hitchcock (2012). In 2017, she executive produced and starred in The Sinner, for which she received nominations for a Golden Globe and Emmy Award. She married singer Justin Timberlake in 2012.

Daniel Tay (Elf)

Tay's acting debut in Elf at the age of 11 certainly set the bar high. The same year, he appeared in American Splendor as young Harvey Pekar, with other roles including Max in Artie Lange's Beer League, and young Bobby in Brooklyn Rules. He also did some voice acting as the titular character in Doogal. However, Tay has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since and it's unclear what he's getting up to these days.

David Krumholtz (The Santa Clause)

David continues to work as an actor, having appeared in a number of film and television roles including Charlie Eppes in the CBS series Numb3rs (2005-2010), Michael Eckman in 10 Things I Hate About You (1999), This Is The End (2013), Sausage Party (2016), and Wonder Wheel (2017). This year, he began releasing rap music with the group Hemogoblin under the name Beengod Stillgod.

Peter Billingsley (A Christmas Story)

Arguably the cutest Christmas role ever, Peter starred in A Christmas Story in 1983. Since then, he's continued in the industry as an actor, director and producer, appearing in a number of film and television roles including Elf, Iron Man, Four Christmases, The Break-Up, Couples Retreat, and more. Peter is currently involved in the 2020 docuseries Challenger: The Final Flight.