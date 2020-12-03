Here's What The Original Saved By The Bell Cast Members Are Doing Now

A 90s favourite tv show has just copped a reboot, Saved By The Bell has returned to Stan which has introduced us to a slew of new faces, and some of our old faves.

So what have our favourite Bayside High Schoolers been doing since they graduated back in 1994?

Mark-Paul Gosselaar





Mark-Paul Gosselaar landed the role of Zack Morris in 1989, and after he farewelled his character, he went on to star in NYPD Blue, Commander in Chief, and Mixed-ish. Gossellar features in the reboot reprising his role as Zack Morris.

Tiffani Thiessen



Saved By The Bell wasn't Tiffani's first time in the spotlight, she had been modelling and acting since she was eight, but he role as Kelly Kapowski on the tv show was definitely a defining moment in her career.

After the show ended, she went on to star in Beverly Hills 90210, Hollywood Ending, Fastlane, White Collar, and now she is returning to the reboot to reprise her role as Kelly Kapowski who is a teacher at the school.

Mario Lopez



Long before his Saved By The Bell fame, Mario Lopez was already a household name, he appeared in the show Kids Incorporated and even guest-starred on the Golden Girls.



After his days as A.C Slater, he went on to feature in movies, tv shows like Pacific Blue and The Bold & Beautiful, and even on Broadway and most notably as a host for Extra and Access Hollywood. He has brought back his role as A.C Slater in the reboot of Saved By The Bell.

Elizabeth Berkley



Elizabeth Berkley landed the role of Jessie Spano after starring in the film Frog in 1988.

After Saved By The Bell Berkley went on to star in Showgirls, The First Wives Club and has recently published a New York Times best-selling book Ask Elizabeth. She has joined the reboot of Saved By The Bell to play the character, Jessie Spano, again.

Lark Voorhies



​Lark's break out role was Lisa Marie Turtle on Saved By The Bell, after her time on the show she went on to star in Days of Our Lives, The Bold & The Beautiful, and In The House.

She has returned to Bayside High in the reboot reprising her role as Lisa Turtle.

Dustin Diamond



Dustin Diamond played the role of Zack Morris' sidekick, as Screech Powers.

Since Saved By The Bell, Diamond has been involved in a few controversies, one relating to the show he released the book Behind the Bell, which was filled with allegations that the rest of the cast denied. He is the only main character that will not be featured in the reboot of the show.

Here are a few things that you didn't know about the show:

