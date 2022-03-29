Here's what the Budget means for you in one minute
Pre-election budget handed down
There weren't too many surprises in last night's Federal Budget which, as expected, included cash sweeteners for most of us and a cut to the fuel excise.
Aussies earning $126,000 or less will get a one-off $420 payment in their Tax Return while pensioners and welfare recipients will get an extra $250.
The Government's tax on Petrol was cut in half, for the next six months but we'll have to wait a couple of weeks for that to flow at the bowser.
Paid parental leave will be revamped, giving 20 weeks to families, rather than TWO weeks to the "secondary" carer.
$10 billion will be spent boosting our Cyber Security capabilities and almost $4 billion to create new training spots in the trades and aged care sectors.
