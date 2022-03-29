Here's what the Budget means for you in one minute

Pre-election budget handed down

Article heading image for Here's what the Budget means for you in one minute

There weren't too many surprises in last night's Federal Budget which, as expected, included cash sweeteners for most of us and a cut to the fuel excise.

Aussies earning $126,000 or less will get a one-off $420 payment in their Tax Return while pensioners and welfare recipients will get an extra $250.

The Government's tax on Petrol was cut in half, for the next six months but we'll have to wait a couple of weeks for that to flow at the bowser.

Paid parental leave will be revamped, giving 20 weeks to families, rather than TWO weeks to the "secondary" carer.

$10 billion will be spent boosting our Cyber Security capabilities and almost $4 billion to create new training spots in the trades and aged care sectors.

Listen to the latest news below:

29 March 2022

News
Canberra
Budget
politics
