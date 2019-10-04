Believe it or not, it’s been EIGHTEEN years since Australia fell in love with Sara-Marie Fedele on the very first season of Big Brother.



Now we know for sure Big Brother is coming back to our screens, we thought we'd check in with some of our favourites.

Sara-Marie was a favourite to win the series with her over-the-top personality, signature bunny ears and famous ‘bum-dance’, even though she had been up for eviction six previous times. Eventually, she came in third place behind runner up Blair McDonough (who went on to star in Neighbours) and winner Ben Williams.

She even released a book, a CD single (a cover of 'I'm So Excited', titled 'I'm So Excited (The Bum Dance)' - with The Sirens), and a line of sleepwear.

Last year, she returned to our screens for a little catch up with the folks over at Studio 10!

“Now I'm a mum, I have a daughter, Zoa, of three years. So, I've just enjoyed being a mother and I've created my own online business,” she shared.

As for what that online business is? Sara-Marie sells grains of rice with personalised names or messages on them!

Take a look:

Hopefully we'll be hearing from her sometime soon!

Want to know more about Big Brother 2020? Listen here for all the goss:

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!