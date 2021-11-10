Here's What's Really Happening With The 'Plant Trees For Pet Pics' Instagram Saga

If you've been on Instagram this week, you've probably seen a bunch of people you follow reposting a pledge that if they upload a photo of their pet, the person who started the pledge will plant one tree.

But, who is 'they' and is it a haux or is it real?

There's been over 5 million posts of pets with the 'Add yours' sticker feature for stories that was introduced to the platform last week, where people all over were sharing images of all SORTS of pets.

It turns out, it's actually from a legitimate account called @plantatreeco, who didn't realise how many people would participate! So, you could say it went a bit TOO viral for them.

They've taken to their Instagram account to own up to the commotion and create a fundraiser, writing:

"Thank you for sharing your pets, they’re adorable🐶We posted the new “Add Yours” story as a fun tree planting campaign where we can show off our awesome pets on Nov. 2nd! We immediately realised the post would grow too big and that we didn’t have the resources to plant that many trees, so we deleted it 10 minutes later. Even though we deleted it, a week later out of nowhere, the stories continued to spread out of our control, reaching millions of reposts. Our credit for the post was also removed, because of what seems like an @instagram bug. We want to use this awareness for lasting impact, so we created this fundraiser. It is raising money towards @treesforthefuture which is an organisation that we love, who is dedicated to planting trees. WE ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH @treesforthefuture, we are simply raising money through this Instagram fundraiser which will directly go to them, so that they can use it to plant trees. WE NEVER TOUCH ANY OF THE MONEY. Please share this post and the fundraiser on your story, and tag all your friends, celebrities, and @instagram so they can see this and so we can ACTUALLY plant 4 million trees🌲🌎❤️"

At least there's an organisation really wanting to plant the trees, right?

Who would've thought a new Instagram feature would cause this much confusion.

