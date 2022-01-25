Here's What's Coming To Disney+ This February!

It's almost February (can ya believe it!) and it's time to get ready for new Disney+ releases! We have a list of what's hitting the streaming platform next.

Here's what's coming to Disney+ this month:

February 2

Pam & Tommy - 3 Episode Premiere.

Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, “Pam & Tommy” is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James, “Yesterday”) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan, “The Falcon & the Winter Soldier”) sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen, “Long Shot”), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown cultural obsession when it hit the Web in 1997. A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two.

The French Dispatch

Wes Anderson’s THE FRENCH DISPATCH brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city. It stars Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Bill Murray & Owen Wilson.

Movies

Blaze

Series

NYPD Blue – Seasons 1-12

This Is Us – Seasons 1-5

T.O.T.S - Season 3 New Episodes

February 4

Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself

In Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself a man fights to see through the illusion of his own identity, only to discover that identity itself is an illusion. An intimate and powerful exploration of what it means to be and be seen, and a chronicle of the attempt to answer the question, “Who am I?”

Torn

In 1999, climber Alex Lowe was lost in a deadly avalanche on Mount Shishapangma. Surviving the avalanche was Alex’s best friend and climbing partner, Conrad Anker, who went on to marry Alex’s widow and help raise his sons. From filmmaker, photographer and National Geographic Explorer Max Lowe, "Torn" turns the lens on his own family, as the body of his father is uncovered seventeen years after his death.

Documentaries

Inside Costa Concordia: Voices of Disaster

The Book of Manning

Television Specials

The Band That Wouldn't Die

The Best That Never Was

Big Shot

Brian and the Boz

Broke

Fantastic Lies

Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau

No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson

Run Ricky Run

Silly Little Game

Slaying the Badger

Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

Survive and Advance

This Magic Moment

Al Davis vs. the NFL

Angry Sky

Movies

International

23:59 the Haunting Hour (Singapore)

Let's Eat (Malaysia)

Long Long Time Ago 2 (Singapore)

More Than Blue (Taiwan)

Zombiepura (Singapore)

February 9

Disney+ Original

ASSEMBLED: The Making of Hawkeye – Season 1 Episode 7

Series

The Chicken Squad – Season 1 New Episodes

How to Win at Everything - Season 1

Superstar – Season 1



International

Nothing Gold Can Stay - Season 1 (China)

Ruyi's Love in the Palace - Season 1 (China)

The Wolf – Season 1 (China)

February 16

Disney+ Original

ASSEMBLED: The Making of Eternals - Season1 Episode 8

STAR Original - Premiere

Abbot Elementary - 4 Episode Premiere

Series

Filthy Rich - Season 1

World's Deadliest - Season 3

February 23

STAR Original

City of Angels | City of Death - Season 1

Disney+ Original Premiere

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Season 1

Series

Mira, Royal Detective - Season 2

February 25

No Exit

In the suspense thriller "No Exit," Darby Thorne, a young woman en route to a family emergency, is stranded by a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers. When she stumbles across an abducted girl in a van in the parking lot, it sets her on a terrifying life-or-death struggle to discover who among them is the kidnapper.

Movies

The Kid

New Episodes

Ahneun Hyungnim (Men on a Mission) New Episodes Wednesdays

Our Kind of People - New Episodes Wednesdays - Final 16 Feb

The Simpsons S33 - Mid-Season Final 2 Feb

Single Drunk Female - New Episodes Wednesdays

Spidey and His Amazing Friends - Season 1 New Episode 9 Feb

The Book of Boba Fett - New Episodes Wednesdays - Final 9 Feb

Queens - New Episodes on Wednesdays from 16 Feb

Bob's Burgers - Season 12 New Episodes Weekly from 23 Feb

Star Of The New Disney+ Film 'Luca' Jacob Tremblay

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!