This morning on the show, the Hit Network were joined by Luke Hemsworth, to chat about his new movie Bosch & Rockit and what he did to make Matt Damon CRY!

Luke also told us what it's like being a dad to three daughters, and why he thought Matt Damon hated his movie!

So, what did he do to make Hollywood A-Lister Matt Damon cry?! Find out below.

Missed the chat? Here's what Luke Hemsworth did to make Matt Damon cry:

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android