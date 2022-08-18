Here's What Luke Hemsworth Did To Make Matt Damon Cry!
This is hilarious
This morning on the show, the Hit Network were joined by Luke Hemsworth, to chat about his new movie Bosch & Rockit and what he did to make Matt Damon CRY!
Luke also told us what it's like being a dad to three daughters, and why he thought Matt Damon hated his movie!
So, what did he do to make Hollywood A-Lister Matt Damon cry?! Find out below.
Missed the chat? Here's what Luke Hemsworth did to make Matt Damon cry:
Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:
Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android