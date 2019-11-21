Here's What Happens When You Sleep With Wet Hair

If you're the sort of person who likes to sleep with wet hair, there are a few things you should know.

First of all, sleeping with loose wet hair is not actually permanently damaging to your hair. However, it could be making your hair look dirtier!

"Sleeping with wet hair doesn't do any particular damage to the hair shafts themselves, but it does make it more likely your hair could be flat, frizzy or generally dull-looking when you wake up," Dermatologist Jessica J. Krant told Mic.

"Each hair shaft is almost 'like roof shingles' that stand up in one direction. However, when your hair is blowdried with gentle smoothing they lie flat (as long as it doesn't overheat them, of course). When you sleep with wet hair, your cuticles end up lying in different angles, thereby reducing the reflective shine and seal of any given shaft and making it seem dirtier."

While you might be going to bed with wet hair because you can't be bothered drying it at night, in the long run you're probably making things harder for yourself in the morning when it comes to styling time.

"If you try to style your hair in the morning after sleeping on it wet, you’re probably going to have trouble styling the resulting frizziness, funny waves, flat sides, and crinkles," hairstylist Olga Gilbert of J. Russell Salon told Reader's Digest.

"When you wake up to unruly bedhead, you’re probably going to have to re-wet it again to properly dry it and regain control. This unnecessarily adds time to your morning routine," she explained.

If you tie your wet hair up while you sleep, you could also be increasing your chances of hair breakage.

"If you pull your wet hair up into a tight ponytail or bun, you have a much greater chance of breaking it during the night," Olga added.

So if you're still set on sleeping with wet hair, there are a few things you can do to help reduce these side effects. Use a silk pillowcase, which will be less rough on your hair follicles. Sleep with your hair out, or at the most wear it loosely braided and secured with a scrunchie. And use some kind of treatment product like a leave in conditioner or your favourite hair serum to ensure you're protecting it through the night!

