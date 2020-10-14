Here's What Happened In The Tragic Curtin University Building Collapse

UPDATED.

Article heading image for Here's What Happened In The Tragic Curtin University Building Collapse

Horror struck Western Australia Tuesday afternoon as a young man fell 20 meters through a glass roof who passed away at the scene. 

Two of his colleagues were also injured – one critically.

New reporter, Michael Genovese revealed to The Hit Network's Xavier, Juelz & Pete what exactly happened at the Curtin University tragedy and provided them with an update from the scene. 

Take a listen below:

