Here's The Update On The Murchison Nursing & Aged Care Facility!

The Murchison Action Group fighting for the longevity of DP Jones Nursing Home & Neighbourhood House have finally received news regarding the proposed closure.

Following the creditors meeting today, the votes are in and Murchison Community Care Inc will be wound up and liquidated.

Speaking with over 100 observers including members of Parliament and 50 creditors, recent discussions with the Government have led to a holding pattern, which means all services will continue.

Chair Warwick Gregory is excited for the liquidator, Government and new providers to work towards a long-term resolution.

“We are pleased that this has opened the door for the liquidator, government and potential new providers to work together and find a sustainable long-term solution. The interests of the community remain the same and the MCAG will keep working to pursue our common goal of having a nursing home, medical centre, pharmacy and neighbourhood house remain open in Murchison," - Warwick Gregory

Mr Gregory recommends the community keep an eye on this space for further updates on the situation.

“Without your support we would not have even gotten this far. Continue to watch this space as our efforts continue," - Warwick Gregory

