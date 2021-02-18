Here's The Ultimate Venue Guide For Where You Can Watch The 2021 Mardi Gras Parade

If you can't make it to catch the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade at the SCG this year but still would to see the fabulous floats in all their glory, don't stress we've got you covered!

Mardi Gras and Facebook Australia have revealed 30 venues across Australia that have been awarded cash grants to host Mardi Gras Parade viewing events.

As well as screening the SBS Parade broadcast live, each venue will feature a stellar lineup of queer entertainment, from drag shows, live music, DJ’s, comedy and more.

The Mardi Gras Parade Viewing Venues are:

NSW

The Bank Hotel, Newtown

The Bearded Tit, Redfern

Bitter Phew, Darlinghurst

Burdekin Hotel, Darlinghurst

Café Fredas, Darlinghurst

The Colombian Hotel, Darlinghurst

Daniel San, Manly

Darlo Bar, Darlinghurst

Home The Venue, Sydney

Honkas, Potts Point

The Imperial Hotel, Erskineville

The Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, Whickham

Oxford Hotel, Darlinghurst

The Oxford Tavern, Petersham

Palace Hotel, Broken Hill

Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney

The Rainbow Underground, Woonoona

The Shakespeare Hotel, Surry Hills

Stonewall hotel, Darlinghurst

Rex Tamworth and Forum 6 Cinemas, Tamworth

Taylors Rooftop, Sydney

Universal, Darlinghurst

Que Bar, Wagga Wagga

The Wickham Hotel, Newcastle

The Winery, Surry Hills

QLD

East Brisbane Bowls Club, East Brisbane

Crystalbrook Flynn, Cairns

Club Southport, Southport

VIC

Piano Bar, Bendigo

Piano Bar, Geelong

The Mardi Gras Parade Viewing Events Grants is a new initiative aimed at supporting hospitality venues, small businesses, and LGBTQIA+ artists and performers impacted by the pandemic over the last 12 months.

The $100,000 grant fund has been awarded to venues to support them in hosting viewing events and employing LGBTQIA+ artists.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger said, “The Parade Viewing Party Grants have not only provided much-needed support to the hospitality and arts sectors, but they are also helping create safe spaces for our community to gather and be a part of our Parade audience. These venues will truly capture the spirit of Mardi Gras with each programming incredible entertainment. If you’re looking for a fun space to celebrate in style, you really can’t go past these venues,”.

