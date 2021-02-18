Here's The Ultimate Venue Guide For Where You Can Watch The 2021 Mardi Gras Parade

- Entertainment NewsHere's The Ultimate Venue Guide For Where You Can Watch The 2021 Mardi Gras Parade
Get parade ready!
If you can't make it to catch the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade at the SCG this year but still would to see the fabulous floats in all their glory, don't stress we've got you covered!
Mardi Gras and Facebook Australia have revealed 30 venues across Australia that have been awarded cash grants to host Mardi Gras Parade viewing events.
As well as screening the SBS Parade broadcast live, each venue will feature a stellar lineup of queer entertainment, from drag shows, live music, DJ’s, comedy and more.
The Mardi Gras Parade Viewing Venues are:
NSW
The Bank Hotel, Newtown
The Bearded Tit, Redfern
Bitter Phew, Darlinghurst
Burdekin Hotel, Darlinghurst
Café Fredas, Darlinghurst
The Colombian Hotel, Darlinghurst
Daniel San, Manly
Darlo Bar, Darlinghurst
Home The Venue, Sydney
Honkas, Potts Point
The Imperial Hotel, Erskineville
The Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, Whickham
Oxford Hotel, Darlinghurst
The Oxford Tavern, Petersham
Palace Hotel, Broken Hill
Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney
The Rainbow Underground, Woonoona
The Shakespeare Hotel, Surry Hills
Stonewall hotel, Darlinghurst
Rex Tamworth and Forum 6 Cinemas, Tamworth
Taylors Rooftop, Sydney
Universal, Darlinghurst
Que Bar, Wagga Wagga
The Wickham Hotel, Newcastle
The Winery, Surry Hills
QLD
East Brisbane Bowls Club, East Brisbane
Crystalbrook Flynn, Cairns
Club Southport, Southport
VIC
Piano Bar, Bendigo
Piano Bar, Geelong
The Mardi Gras Parade Viewing Events Grants is a new initiative aimed at supporting hospitality venues, small businesses, and LGBTQIA+ artists and performers impacted by the pandemic over the last 12 months.
The $100,000 grant fund has been awarded to venues to support them in hosting viewing events and employing LGBTQIA+ artists.
Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger said, “The Parade Viewing Party Grants have not only provided much-needed support to the hospitality and arts sectors, but they are also helping create safe spaces for our community to gather and be a part of our Parade audience. These venues will truly capture the spirit of Mardi Gras with each programming incredible entertainment. If you’re looking for a fun space to celebrate in style, you really can’t go past these venues,”.
