Here's The Trailer For Peaky Blinders Season 6!

After 2 years of waiting, the trailer for the 6th and final season of Peaky Blinders has dropped, and Tommy Shelby is back in action!

The trailer shows the rise of World War II, gunfire and the possible return of Alfie.

Here's the trailer:

We'll also see Anya Taylor-Joy and Tom Hardy return for the final season, alongside Paul Anderson, Finn Cole and Sophie Rundle.

As for Helen McCrory (Aunty Polly), we're not sure what will happen, as the actress sadly died of cancer in 2021.

We don't yet have a release date, but it will be sometime this year.

