Here's The Trailer For Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' Biopic Starring Austin Butler & Tom Hanks

Warner Bros. has released the official trailer for Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic, Elvis!

Elvis is musical drama about the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley.

Check out the trailer here:

Austin Butler looks INCREDIBLE and Tom Hanks, can he ever do any wrong? The best part is that it was filmed right here in Australia (in Queensland). If you remember the whole Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Covid debacle, well, that was during this.

The film will be hitting cinemas on June 23, with Butler singing in it! His voice has been mixed with some of Elvis' vocals, so it's set to sound amazing.

We can't wait!

