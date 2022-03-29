Here's The Touching Moment That Should Have Been The Focus Of The Oscars

While the 2022 Oscars were certainly FULL of dramatic moments, there, unfortunately, were some wonderful moments that were overshadowed by other people's actions.

One of those was when Lady Gaga and stage and screen legend Liza Minnelli presented the award for 'Best Film'.

Liza was having a little trouble finding her way through her notes and reading the autocue, and in the sweetest moment ever, Gaga swept in and helped her out, crouching down to tell her '... I got you...'.

Liza was celebrating the 50th anniversary of the musical 'Cabaret', and did a damn fine job if you ask us!

