Here's The Star-Studded Cast For Celebrity Apprentice 2022!

We've been given the list of the star-studded cast for Celebrity Apprentice 2022!

If you loved this year's series, then next year is really ramping it up a notch with a range of different celebrities taking on Lord Alan Sugar's boardroom.

Here's the list of our 2020 celebrities:

One of Australia’s most inspirational women, author and motivational speaker, Turia Pitt

KIIS FM National Drive Hosts, Will and Woody

Dual Olympic gold medallist and world champion swimmer, Bronte Campbell

Logie Award-winning actress, model and Australian sweetheart, Jodi Gordon

Rugby league great and Wests Tigers legend, Benji Marshall

The Real Housewives of Melbourne star, Gamble Breaux

Married at First Sight’s most controversial bride and socialite, Beck Zemek

Hollywood actor and Australian Film Institute award winner, Vince Colosimo

Winner of X-Factor, ARIA Award winner and singer-songwriter, Samantha Jade

A queen of Australian comedy, trailblazer and author, Jean Kittson

Renowned television presenter and actor, Darren McMullen

Face of Givenchy and international supermodel, Jarrod Scott

Secretary to former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and social media sensation, Carla from Bankstown

One of The Block’s most successful all-stars and renovation expert, Ronnie Caceres

Two-time Australian NinjaWarrior semi-finalist and former international NRL star, Eloni Vunakece

The celebrities will once again have to use their contacts to raise money for their chosen charity, and after this year's celebrities almost raising $1 million, they have a big job on their hands for next year!

The new season is currently filming and will air on Channel 9 in 2022.

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!