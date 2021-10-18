Here's The Star-Studded Cast For Celebrity Apprentice 2022!
Olympians, actors and more!
We've been given the list of the star-studded cast for Celebrity Apprentice 2022!
If you loved this year's series, then next year is really ramping it up a notch with a range of different celebrities taking on Lord Alan Sugar's boardroom.
Here's the list of our 2020 celebrities:
One of Australia’s most inspirational women, author and motivational speaker, Turia Pitt
KIIS FM National Drive Hosts, Will and Woody
Dual Olympic gold medallist and world champion swimmer, Bronte Campbell
Logie Award-winning actress, model and Australian sweetheart, Jodi Gordon
Rugby league great and Wests Tigers legend, Benji Marshall
The Real Housewives of Melbourne star, Gamble Breaux
Married at First Sight’s most controversial bride and socialite, Beck Zemek
Hollywood actor and Australian Film Institute award winner, Vince Colosimo
Winner of X-Factor, ARIA Award winner and singer-songwriter, Samantha Jade
A queen of Australian comedy, trailblazer and author, Jean Kittson
Renowned television presenter and actor, Darren McMullen
Face of Givenchy and international supermodel, Jarrod Scott
Secretary to former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and social media sensation, Carla from Bankstown
One of The Block’s most successful all-stars and renovation expert, Ronnie Caceres
Two-time Australian NinjaWarrior semi-finalist and former international NRL star, Eloni Vunakece
The celebrities will once again have to use their contacts to raise money for their chosen charity, and after this year's celebrities almost raising $1 million, they have a big job on their hands for next year!
The new season is currently filming and will air on Channel 9 in 2022.
