Here's THE SECRET To Getting On 'The Block'

What YOU can do!

Article heading image for Here's THE SECRET To Getting On 'The Block'

via Nine Network

Have you been thinking about applying for The Block? Here's the SECRET to being accepted!

The Block's Kirsty Lee Akers joined the Hit Network to chat about winning Kitchen Week, and what it's like watching the experience back on TV. She may have also dropped the best tip to getting on the show yourself!

Catch our chat with the Blockhead:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android:

Nick Barrett

27 September 2021

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
TV
The Block
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
TV
The Block
Hit
Entertainment
TV
The Block
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs