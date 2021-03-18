Here's The Proof Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Just Got Married In Secret

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and radiating new parent energy at the moment... but it seems as though their new baby daughter isn't the only thing they're celebrating.

It seems as though the couple tied the knot in secret!

They were due to get married in 2020 but put off the wedding with the impact of COVID and the arrival of baby Daisy with their reps saying it was something they would do in the future.

But by the looks of some pics that are circulating online and the wedding bands the pair have been spotted wearing, they decided now was the perfect time!

We love this and we love them as a couple!

