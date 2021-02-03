Here's The Proof Adele and Beyoncè Are Set To Drop A Collab

Oh wow. This is a big one. There is a very strong rumour that two massive influences in our lives are about to drop a collab together and they are our kweens Beyoncè and Adele.

A pop website who has correctly revealed previously undisclosed information like Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes collaborating on a project together has now revealed that not only are Adele and Bey dropping a song, but they've also filmed a VIDEO!

Adele famously thanked Queen B in her acceptance speech when she won Album Of The Year at The Grammy's in 2017 and now it looks like she's getting her dream of working with the icon.

Yes please.

We'll keep our ears and eyes out for this one!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!