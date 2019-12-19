Perth's Weather Forecast For Christmas Day Is Here And It's Looking Hot AF

Don't get used to the cool change because it won't be for long. As we get closer to Christmas day the temperature is going to pick back up again.

According to the Bureau of Metrology, while it might be a perfectly sunny day, Christmas Eve is predicted to reach 31°C with no rain expected. Then Christmas Day is going to see that temperature climb to 36°C.

Perfect beach weather though!

