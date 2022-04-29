Here's The Official Trailer Of Mike Myers' New Series 'The Pentaverate'

You might remember back in March we told you about Mike Myers' new show, The Pentaverate, coming to Netflix!

Well, we had a teaser to show you then, but now, we have a full-blown trailer!

We know the show will be about 'an unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth about the world's oldest and most influential secret society.'

And of course, Mike Myers will be playing 8 different characters! It will also star Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders and Lydia West.

Here's the full trailer for The Pentaverate:

The series is a spin-off of Myers' 1993 black comedy film, So I Married An Axe Murderer.

The Pentaverate premieres globally on May 5!

Celine Dion Romantic Drama Film Has A Release Date!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android