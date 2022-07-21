Here's The First Photo From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3!

We already have the first photo of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3!

This time, we have a whole new cast and a new destination, Thailand! Which, is slightly different than The Berkshires in season 2 *cough* Dorinda *cough*

Firstly, who can we expect for season 3, you ask? Well, if you're a Real Housewives superfan, you're going to love this line-up of ladies!

Expect to see The Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gray and Whitney Rose, The Real Housewives of Potomac's Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant, The Real Housewives of New York's Leah McSweeney and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams!

Now, here's the first look photo:

The women are seen posing in front of elephants while shooting in Thailand.

Don't forget you can watch Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 1 and Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 on Hayu now!

We can't wait for more drama and chaos! We'll keep you updated on the expected release date.

