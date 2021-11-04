Here's The First Look At Farmer Wants A Wife & There's A Woman Looking For A Hubby This Time!

There’s a new crop of farmers on the way to our screens in 2022 for Farmer Wants A Wife!

The Seven Network has revealed the farmers ready to embark on their quest to find love, and this time, there's a female farmer looking for a hubby!

The much-anticipated new season is set to feature five hard-working Aussie farmers on their journey in the hope a first kiss leads to "I do!"

So, who can we expect? Take a look below: Farmer Ben, 27 – Wingham, NSW Ben is a dairy farmer who wears his heart on his sleeve. Ben believes in old-fashioned romance and hopes for a long-lasting partnership like he has seen in his parents and grandparents. Ben shares custody of his three-year-old daughter and is looking for someone who is family focused and loves kids. His ideal woman is supportive and kind, not afraid to take charge and speak up, but still has a listening ear and a compassionate shoulder. Farmer Benjamin, 33 – Guyra, NSW Benjamin is a sheep farmer and a self-proclaimed agricultural enthusiast with a penchant for the ‘creative’. Benjamin has a degree in drama, co-owns a record label, is a DJ, produces music and dabbles in visual arts. Recently, he stole the nation’s heart by creating a now-viral, heart-warming video tribute to his late Aunty Deb after he was unable to attend her funeral due to border closure. Benjamin is looking for a partner who is independent, funny and creative. He is after someone who can clearly communicate what they are thinking and feeling, and says a woman who has dreams and aspirations would appeal to him. Benjamin is committed to putting the time, effort and energy into making a relationship work. Farmer Harry, 23 – Kyabram, Victoria Dairy farmer Harry has a bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness and is currently pursuing Certificate III in Regenerative Agriculture. Harry enjoys cooking, with Italian being his favourite style. He truly believes that preparing a meal and sharing it with someone is a great way to create a strong, lasting bond with someone. Harry is looking for a partner who is thoughtful of others. His ideal woman has positive attitude, is honest, knows how to let her hair down and – most importantly – is a good communicator. Farmer James, 28 – Tarnook, Victoria Farmer James is a sheep farmer who stands tall at 6’3” and calls himself a gentle giant. An interesting fact about James is that he has been the MC at almost half of the weddings he has attended in his life. James believes that love is a feeling that grows and flourishes over time. His ideal partner is easy-going, enjoys a laugh, likes to be challenged and doesn’t mind getting her hands dirty. Bonus points if she can drive a tractor. Farmer Paige, 27 – Cassilis, NSW

This sheep and cattle farmer is a first-generation farmer. Paige knew she wanted to be a farmer at age 15 and set out to make it happen. She’s independent, confident and has a full cup from her career – now she feels a partner to share it with is the only missing piece. Paige is warm, chatty and full of determination. Her ideal partner is honest and driven and shares similar interests like horse riding and campdrafting. Standing 5’9” herself, Paige prefers guys who are taller. A fellow farmer would be convenient but she’s happy to teach someone new, after all, she came from the city. Farmer Will, 26 – Berriwillock, Victoria This broadacre and sheep farmer describes himself as an upbeat and positive person who loves staying fit and healthy. Family is a very important part of Will’s life. He is looking for someone who is confident, has respect for themselves and has space for someone else in their life. Will is caring, supportive and respectful of his potential partner’s ambition and choices. If you like what you see, applications are still open! Apply here! Host Natalie Gruzlewski will be returning alongside Seven's acclaimed journalist and presenter, Samantha Armytage. Samantha will be helping Natalie guide the farmers to find love! We can't wait for 2022!

