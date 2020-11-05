Here's The Early Breakup Rumours Surrounding Elly & Becky's Chosen Winners

The Bachelorette finale is upon us and there are already rumours swirling about the fate of Elly & Becky's chosen men.

Things aren't looking overly great for the ladies and people are starting to think both of them are single.

There are some worrying signs pointing to a not-so-happy ending, so we rounded them up for you!

Want to know what these rumours are & who's involved? Find out here:

Want more Bachie goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts