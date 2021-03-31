Here's The Cutest Easter Movies You Can Watch With The Family!

It's Easter! While it felt like it took forever to come around last year, it definitely came around quickly this year!

Now, to get you into the Easter spirit, we've found the cutest Easter movies you can watch with the family over the long weekend.

So grab a bowl of popcorn, get snug on the couch and put these films on for some wholesome fun:

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.