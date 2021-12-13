Here's The Chilling Trailer For 'The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media'

It was the story that captured the whole world, a young woman went missing and everyone was looking at her partner as the culprit. Now that the story has tragically unfolded, we're getting a documentary.

The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media will tell the story of Gabby Petito, where her family will be shedding light on her life and details we haven't heard before.

The doco will also show how much social media had an impact on the case.

Here's the trailer:

22-year-old Gabby and her fiancé, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, embarked on a cross-country trip across the US. However, the world was fascinated after her parents reported her missing on September 11, but Laundrie had returned home alone on September 1 with Gabby's van.

Gabby's remains were found on September 21 and revealed her death was by homicide.

Then began a national manhunt for missing Brian Laundrie, who had left his parents house. His remains were then found on October 20 and his cause of death was determined as suicide.

If you're struggling, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

