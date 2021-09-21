Here's The Celeb Cast For Dancing With The Stars Australia: All Stars!

The Seven Network has announced Dancing With The Stars: All Stars is making its way to our screens in 2022, with a star-studded cast!

Among the returning DWTS cast are past series winners, including TV personality Grant Denyer, actor Bridie Carter and former AFL players David Rodan and Anthony Koutoufides.

So, who else can we expect to see return to bust our their best routines on the dancefloor?

Get ready to see Angie Kent, Courtney Act, Kylie Gillies, Olympia Valance, Ricki-Lee and Rob Mills!

They've also decided to throw in some wildcards in the form of Cameron Daddo, Deni Hines, Kris Smith and Sam Mac.

As for the judges, Todd McKenney, Helen Richey, Paul Mercurio and Mark Wilson will be returning.

We're already getting ready for it to kick off in 2022!

