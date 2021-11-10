Here's The Best Click Frenzy Deals You Can't Miss Right Now!
It's that time of year
It's that time of year again, where we have some of the best deals from our favourite brands for Click Frenzy!
There's no better time to kick off your Christmas shopping than now, with some brands offering up to 50% off some of their best products. Did someone say bargain?!
We've rounded up the biggest brand deals happening until Thursday, November 11 at midnight.
Check them out here:
- Wittner: 25% off sitewide
- Adidas: Up to 50% off online outlet
- Charles & Keith: Up to 50% off sitewide
- SurfStitch: 30% off almost everything
- The Oodie: Get up to 35% off Oodies
- PrettyLittleThing: 50% off everything
- ghd: Up to $50 off ghd styling tools including the ghd original and new ghd max
- Lovehoney: 25% off sitewide
- 2XU: Up to 50% off selected styles
- The Good Guys: 11% off a huge range
- Rockwear: 30%-70% sitewide
- Rebel: 30% off selected clothing
- LG: Up to 26% off selected models
- THE ICONIC: 30% off thousands of styles
- Remedy Drinks: 20% off sitewide
- Strandbags: Up to 50% off
- Superdry: 20%-60% off sitewide
- dusk: Save up to 40% on fragrances and candles
- Pet Barn: Up to 40% off
- Thomas Sabo: 20% off jewellery & watches
- Stylerunner: Up to 60% off selected styles
- Oaks Hotels: 30% off stays over 2 nights across a number of their Aus & NZ properties
- Bose: Up to 50% off Bose speaker and headphone products
- MyDeal: Apple Airpods 2 - $179 (RRP $249) and Apple Watch Series 6 - $499 (Save $100)
- Glue Store: Save 25% online and in-store
- City Beach: Buy 1 get 50% off
- crocs: Up to 50% off
- Hype DC: Get 20%-60% off
- MYPROTEIN - 40% off
- Bras N Things - $20 bra and knicker sets and 70% off bras, knickers, lingerie and more
- Shaver Shop - Up to 75% off hair & beauty and 70% off massage & wellness & everyday essentials
- GUESS: 30-40% off 100s of select styles of GUESS Handbags and wallets
- Adore Beauty: Up to 40% off select products
- Ray-Ban: 20% off full priced items + free shipping
- Billini: Spend & Save - spend $100, save $20; spend $150, save $30, spend $200, save $50, spend $300, save $75.
- Sunglass Hut: 20% off full priced sunglasses + free shipping
- Betts: 30%-70% off everything
- House: 25-75% off everything
- Red Balloon: $25 off when you spend $175 or more sitewide
- Amart Furniture: 20% off sitewide
- Glassons: 20% off everything online
- Boost Mobile: $30 SIM for just $10 (includes 40GB data and unlimited calls & text)
- Circles.life: 100GB for $30 for 6 month
Happy bargain shopping!
